Ukraine's Zelenskiy says sixth package of EU sanctions against Russia needed
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday the European Union's planned sixth package of sanctions against Russia, including an oil embargo, was needed as the bloc's proposals still faced talks.
"Now the sixth package of sanctions will be adopted, and it is certainly a package that we need, and also energy sanctions are needed," Zelenskiy told Slovakia's parliament in a video address.
