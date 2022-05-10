Left Menu

Qatar cuts June crude oil prices

Reuters | Doha | Updated: 10-05-2022 17:34 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 16:49 IST
Qatar cuts June crude oil prices
Representative Image
Qatar is set to lower the price differential of its crude grades relative to the average price of the Dubai and Oman benchmarks in June, state producer Qatar Energy said on Tuesday.

Qatar Marine will be sold in June at a premium of $3.40 per barrel over the Dubai/Oman average, while Qatar Land will be sold at a premium of $4.00 per barrel, according to a price document reviewed by Reuters.

The premiums in May versus the Dubai/Oman average were $8.40 per barrel for Qatar Marine and $9.00 for Qatar Land.

