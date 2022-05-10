Left Menu

Rainbow Children's Medicare shares tumble nearly 17 pc in debut trade

It settled at Rs 450.10 apiece, lower by 16.95 per cent.On the NSE, the stock closed at Rs 450 apiece, a discount of 16.97 per cent.In traded volume terms, 9.19 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 1.73 crore shares on the NSE during the day.The Rs 1,581-crore initial public offer of Rainbow Childrens Medicare was subscribed 12.43 times last month.The offer of the multi-speciality pediatric hospital chain had a price band of Rs 516-542 apiece.Rainbow Childrens Medicare, backed by UK-based development finance institution CDC Group plc, established its first 50-bed pediatric speciality hospital in 1999 in Hyderabad.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2022 17:59 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 17:22 IST
Rainbow Children's Medicare shares tumble nearly 17 pc in debut trade
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Rainbow Children's Medicare on Tuesday debuted with a discount and later ended nearly 17 percent lower than the issue price of Rs 542.

The stock opened at Rs 506, registering a decline of 6.64 percent from the issue price on the BSE. During the day, it tanked 22.32 percent to Rs 421. It settled at Rs 450.10 apiece, lower by 16.95 percent.

On the NSE, the stock closed at Rs 450 apiece, a discount of 16.97 percent.

In traded volume terms, 9.19 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 1.73 crore shares on the NSE during the day.

The Rs 1,581-crore initial public offer of Rainbow Children's Medicare was subscribed 12.43 times last month.

The offer of the multi-specialty pediatric hospital chain had a price band of Rs 516-542 apiece.

Rainbow Children's Medicare, backed by UK-based development finance institution CDC Group plc, established its first 50-bed pediatric specialty hospital in 1999 in Hyderabad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
2
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
3
Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular image

Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular ...

 Global
4
Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Police

Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Po...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022