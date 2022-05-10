Pan Arunachal only mantra for overall development: Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu Tuesday emphasized the concept of 'pan-Arunachal' as the only mantra for the overall development of the state and the welfare of its people.

He said dreaming and working together taking into consideration every tribe and part of the state is the only way forward.

Speaking at the valedictory function of the first-ever 'Arunachal Yuva Samanvay', organized by the state Youth Affairs department at Jairampur in Changlang district, Khandu said the current trend of thinking for self and tribe first should be reversed, an official communiqué said here.

"The trend of keeping the interest of self first, then the tribe you belong to and the state last must be reversed. We should keep the interest of the state first, tribe next, and self last. Only then we would grow as a state," he said.

Khandu explained that as the state has so many tribes, who are culturally miles apart, planning should be based on the pan-Arunachal concept so that each tribe gets an equal share of development.

"The concept of pan-Arunachal should begin from every individual, especially the youths," he said.

Hailing the success of the Arunachal Yuva Samanvay that began on May 6 and was attended by youths from all the 26 tribes of the state, Khandu announced to make the event an annual calendar event of the state government.

He requested Youth Affairs Minister Mama Natung, present at the function, to submit a proposal in this regard immediately for the state cabinet to consider.

"This is the best platform for our youths, who will be running the state tomorrow, to mingle with each other, know each other's culture, earn and give respect, develop brotherhood and sow the seeds of pan-Arunachal concept. This will be a solid platform to take our unity in diversity to the highest level," he observed.

Khandu suggested that each year the event be organized in a different part of the state so that youths from other parts of the state get the opportunity to explore a different part and tribe of their state.

"We are such a big state geographically. To top that, we have about 26 major tribes and more than 100 sub-tribes residing here. We do not know each other well. I bet many of you must have traveled to the eastern part of your state for the first time," he said and expressed satisfaction that the department dedicatedly worked on his humble suggestion for a common platform for youths of all tribes to come together.

The official concept of the Yuva Samanvay is to offer a platform where youths from all the tribes come together to learn, engage and empower themselves to ignite a sense of belongingness and share their passion and creativity, which will nurture them to create a brighter and a better world.

Reminding the youths of their role and responsibilities, Khandu said youths are the key player in the process of development.

"Empowered youth with positive perspectives only can develop their potential and participate actively in national development," he said and assured that the state government is committed to giving youth solid platforms to develop themselves as well as explore and expose their talents.

Under the Chief Minister's Talent Hunt program, Khandu informed that the state government has been sponsoring four events annually - Arunachal Got Talent, Arunachal Idol, Miss Arunachal, and Mr. Arunachal, providing a platform to identify unique talents and give the right push to the youths who can break all notions armed with new technology and to empower them with skills and resources to live their dreams.

Khandu called upon the youths to shun drugs and help the government eradicate the menace. He also called for the preservation of the state's forests and wildlife.

"Arunachal's first identity is our unique culture. Our second identity is our greenery…our environment. Yes, we need development but not at the cost of the environment. Youths must shoulder this responsibility to maintain the fine balance between both," he added.

