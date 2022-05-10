German foreign minister backs full EU membership for Ukraine on visit to Kyiv
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 10-05-2022 18:12 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 18:09 IST
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday Ukraine should become a full member of the European Union at some point though there could be no shortcut to membership.
Speaking alongside her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, Baerbock stressed that Germany would reduce its imports of Russian energy to zero, "and that will stay that way forever".
