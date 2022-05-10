Narayan Rane to launch Centre of Excellence for Khadi in Delhi tomorrow

Left Menu

Union Minister for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises Narayan Rane will inaugurate the first Centre of Excellence for Khadi on Wednesday in New Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2022 20:35 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 20:35 IST
Representative Image (Image courtesy/Khadi India). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises Narayan Rane will inaugurate the first Centre of Excellence for Khadi on Wednesday in New Delhi. According to the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, the Centre of Excellence for Khadi has set out to make Khadi a universal, classic and value-driven brand. The Centre aspires to design apparel, home and fashion accessories that appeal to people across generations.

The Centre of Excellence for Khadi is set up at the National Institute of Fashion Technology as a hub in Delhi and spokes in Bangalore, Gandhinagar, Kolkata, and Shillong. The objective is to design apparel, home furnishing and accessories for people of all generations and create benchmarked design processes of global standards of quality, design, and merchandising.

Centre of Excellence for Khadi is in the process of developing a Knowledge Portal for Khadi to disseminate design directions to reach out to all the Khadi Institutions. Knowledge portal entails design directions on colour, silhouettes, weave, surface, textures, prints, closures, size chart and trims and finishes, said the Ministry. With the desire to travel with Khadi to newer places, a Centre for experimentation, innovation and design has been conceived by the Ministry of MSME for Khadi Village and Industries Commission to empower Khadi Institutions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

