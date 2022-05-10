Manny Pacquiao concedes defeat in Philippines presidential election

Former boxing champion Manny Pacquiao on Tuesday conceded defeat in the Philippines presidential election, after the poll body's unofficial tally shows Ferdinand Marcos Jr winning the polls by a wide margin.

"As a boxer and athlete, I know how to accept defeat," Pacquiao said in a Facebook announcement.

The only man to hold world titles in eight different divisions, Pacquiao retired from boxing in September to focus on his campaign.

