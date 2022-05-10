Left Menu

UN rights boss to arrive in China for historic visit by month-end

The U.N. Human Rights chief Michelle Bachelet will visit China by the end of the month as part of a long-awaited trip that is expected to include the Xinjiang region, a spokesperson said on Tuesday. "(The advance team) is preparing for the High Commissioner's visit.

The U.N. Human Rights chief Michelle Bachelet will visit China by the end of the month as part of a long-awaited trip that is expected to include the Xinjiang region, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"(The advance team) is preparing for the High Commissioner's visit. It is anticipated that the High Commissioner's visit will take place by the end of the month," said Liz Throssell in an emailed response to Reuters. Bachelet will be the first U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights to visit the country since Louise Arbour in 2005.

