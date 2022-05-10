Left Menu

Prepare action plan for rain water conservation in scheduled tribal areas: Raj Guv

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-05-2022 21:34 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 21:25 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Tuesday give instructions to authorities to prepare an effective action plan for rain water conservation and harvesting in the scheduled tribal areas in the state.

He said that adequate availability of water should be ensured so that tribals could be connected with agriculture and other types of employment.

Mishra was interacting with the legislators of these areas at Raj Bhavan in relation to the progress and problems of schemes for tribal development and welfare in the Scheduled Areas.

He said that efforts should be made in a time bound manner for the progress of the tribal people living in the scheduled areas and to bring about qualitative improvement in their standard of living.

He said that still there is a need to speed up the process of recruitment to the vacant posts in the scheduled areas.

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi said that the socio-economic conditions and challenges of the tribal and the adjoining areas are similar. In view of this, the scheme to provide adequate opportunities of employment and education to these people should be made.

He also stressed on skill development and promotion of tribal of scheduled areas.

Water Resources Minister Mahendrajit Singh Malviya said that the 'Maharashtra pattern' of tribal sub-plan should be implemented in Rajasthan.

Minister of State for Tribal Area Development Department Arjun Singh Bamnia said that adequate arrangements have been made by the department in Jaipur, Kota and Udaipur to provide coaching to the students of tribal areas for higher education and jobs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

