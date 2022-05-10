Haryana launches scheme for fodder growers

Haryana agriculture minister J P Dalal on Tuesday launched the 'Chaara-Bijaee Yojana' scheme, under which a farmer growing fodder and supplying the produce to cowsheds will get a financial assistance of Rs 10,000 per acre.

If a farmer grows fodder on up to 10 acres of land around the gaushalas (cowsheds) and provides it to them through mutual consent, the state government will provide financial assistance to such farmers at the rate of Rs 10,000 per acre, said Dalal.

The amount will be transferred to the bank accounts of farmers through direct benefit transfer mode, he said.

Dalal said that the manure prepared from cow dung can be an alternative to fertilisers.

He informed that prom manure or phosphate-rich organic manure is being prepared at gaushalas of Pinjore, Hisar and Bhiwani, and that have been tested in the labs of IIT and Haryana Agricultural University in Hisar.

Dalal said that DAP fertiliser costs around Rs 3,850 a packet, out of which Rs 2,500 is being given as subsidy to the farmers.

According to an official statement, Dalal said the subsidy on DAP in the country has reached Rs 2 lakh crore.

