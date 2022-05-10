All flights from Visakhapatnam cancelled due to cyclone Asani
All flights from Visakhapatnam have been cancelled due to cyclone Asani, said Visakhapatnam International Airport Director Srinivas on Tuesday.
- Country:
- India
All flights from Visakhapatnam have been cancelled due to cyclone Asani, said Visakhapatnam International Airport Director Srinivas on Tuesday.
"All flights cancelled for today in and out of Visakhapatnam. All 6E flights out of VTZ for tomorrow as well stand cancelled," Airport director Srinivas said.
Visakhapatnam city witnessed extreme heavy rainfall due to Asani cyclone on Tuesday afternoon. Heavy rains accompanied by strong winds lashed many parts of the city and the district, under the influence of Cyclone Asani on Tuesday. Drains were overflowing in many areas and roads were under a sheet of water due to continuous rain. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Cyclone Asani
- Srinivas
- Visakhapatnam
- Asani
ALSO READ
NDRF earmarks 50 teams for undertaking rescue operations in areas affected by cyclone Asani
IMD warns cyclone Asani in Bay of Bengal to intensify into severe cyclonic storm in next 24 hours
Home Secretary reviews cyclone Asani preparedness, around 50 NDRF teams on ground
Kolkata on alert amid cyclone Asani forecast
Cyclone Asani shields Delhi against heatwave