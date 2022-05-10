Russia's Gazprom says Ukrainian proposal to switch gas flows to new entry point is impossible

Russian energy giant Gazprom on Tuesday said it was not technologically possible to switch gas transfers to Ukraine to a new entry point, as Ukraine's gas system operator GTSOU was proposing.

GTSOU earlier said it would declare force majeure on the transportation of Russian gas through the Sokhranivka entry point, with flows stopping on May 11, and proposed transferring capacity to another location, Sudzha.

