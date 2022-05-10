Left Menu

Mehbooba Mufti attacks Centre, J-K L-G for performing puja at ASI protected site

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday hit out at the BJP-led Central government after L-G Manoj Sinha was found violating rules to perform puja at an ASI protected site in the Union Territory.

ANI | Anantnag | Updated: 10-05-2022 22:42 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 22:42 IST
Mehbooba Mufti attacks Centre, J-K L-G for performing puja at ASI protected site
PDP chief and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday hit out at the BJP-led Central government after L-G Manoj Sinha was found violating rules to perform puja at an ASI protected site in the Union Territory. Mehbooba Mufti said, "So, for distraction, people are being sent behind Muslims. It includes mosques, the Taj Mahal and others. Instead of getting back money from the people who escaped the country after looting it, they want to contort the properties built during the Mughal era."

Mufti added that people of all faiths live in Kashmir harmoniously. "It is unfortunate that the BJP govt is unable to provide jobs to people. Inflation is rising, and the assets of our country are being sold. Our country is behind even Bangladesh, Pakistan & Nepal as far as poverty is concerned. They have nothing to offer to people" said Mufti.

She slammed L-G Manoj Sinha on Twitter saying the "governance in J-K had been reduced to acts of puja and oppressing people into silence". Mufti twitted, "While thousands of Kashmiris are jailed on frivolous charges, the head of the state brazenly flouts simple rules like performing puja at an ASI protected site. Governance in J&K has been reduced to acts of puja and oppressing people into silence".

He participated in 'Navgrah Ashtamangalam Pooja' at the Martand Sun temple in Anantnag. "Today participated in the auspicious Navgrah Ashtamangalam Pooja at Martand Sun temple, Mattan, Anantnag. Truly a divine experience in a godly ambiance," the Office of Lt Governor tweeted.

Lieutenant Governor further said that the government is committed to protecting and developing ancient sites of cultural and religious significance. A special Navgrah Ashtamangalam Pooja was held at the famous Martand Sun temple at Mattan in the Anantnag district of South Kashmir in which Hindu priests of different states of the country participated.

The Martand Sun temple is a Hindu temple located near the city of Anantnag in South Kashmir. It dates back to the eighth century AD and was dedicated to Surya, the chief solar deity in Hinduism. Surya is also known by the Sanskrit -language synonym Martand. It is worth mentioning that after a very long time this type of Special pooja was held at this temple. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
2
Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Italy to hold boar cull around Rome to stem African swine fever; Analysis-Test, test, test? Scientists question costly mass COVID checks and more

Health News Roundup: Italy to hold boar cull around Rome to stem African swi...

 Global
4
NASA’s InSight Mars lander detects biggest marsquake yet

NASA’s InSight Mars lander detects biggest marsquake yet

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022