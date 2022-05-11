Left Menu

Ukraine: gas flows to Europe could fall by a third if Russia does not change route

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 11-05-2022 00:30 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 00:18 IST
Ukraine: gas flows to Europe could fall by a third if Russia does not change route
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Gas flows to Europe via Ukraine could fall by a third unless Russia switches to using a different route after Kyiv said it would suspend the flow of natural gas through a transit point, state energy firm Naftogaz head Yuriy Vitrenko said on Tuesday.

GTSOU, which operates Ukraine's gas system, said earlier that it would suspend flows via the Sokhranivka route from Wednesday, declaring "force majeure," a clause invoked when a business is hit by something beyond its control.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
2
Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Italy to hold boar cull around Rome to stem African swine fever; Analysis-Test, test, test? Scientists question costly mass COVID checks and more

Health News Roundup: Italy to hold boar cull around Rome to stem African swi...

 Global
4
NASA’s InSight Mars lander detects biggest marsquake yet

NASA’s InSight Mars lander detects biggest marsquake yet

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022