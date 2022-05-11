Ukraine: gas flows to Europe could fall by a third if Russia does not change route
Gas flows to Europe via Ukraine could fall by a third unless Russia switches to using a different route after Kyiv said it would suspend the flow of natural gas through a transit point, state energy firm Naftogaz head Yuriy Vitrenko said on Tuesday.
GTSOU, which operates Ukraine's gas system, said earlier that it would suspend flows via the Sokhranivka route from Wednesday, declaring "force majeure," a clause invoked when a business is hit by something beyond its control.
