Partial gas transit flow suspension will not hit domestic market, Ukraine says

Ukraine's suspension of Russian natural gas flows through the Sokhranivka route should not have an impact on the domestic Ukrainian market, state energy firm Naftogaz head Yuriy Vitrenko told Reuters on Tuesday.

GTSOU, which operates Ukraine's gas system, said earlier it would suspend flows via the Sokhranivka route from Wednesday, declaring "force majeure," a clause invoked when a business is hit by something beyond its control.

