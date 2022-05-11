Fire breaks out in factory in Delhi's Wazirpur Industrial Area
A fire that broke out in a speaker manufacturing factory in Wazirpur Industrial Area in New Delhi has been doused, said Ram Gopal Meena, Station Officer, Fire Department.
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2022 09:29 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 09:29 IST
Twelve fire tenders had been engaged in the operation, the Station Officer added.
No casualty has been reported. (ANI)
