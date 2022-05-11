Left Menu

Rajasthan govt gives nod to set up nursing college at Tijara in Alwar, says CM Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said that the state government has given its nod for the establishment of a nursing college at Tijara, Alwar. Besides, the creation of 44 posts has also been approved.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 11-05-2022 09:31 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 09:31 IST
Rajasthan govt gives nod to set up nursing college at Tijara in Alwar, says CM Gehlot
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said that the state government has given its nod for the establishment of a nursing college at Tijara, Alwar. Besides, the creation of 44 posts has also been approved. "With a view to the development of Mewat region, the proposal for the establishment of a Nursing College at Tijara, Alwar and creation of total 44 posts has been approved," tweeted Gehlot.

According to the proposal, one post each for Principal, Vice-Principal and Professor, two posts for Associate Professor, three posts for Assistant Professor, eight posts for Tutor, seven posts for Executive Assistant, one post for Assistant Librarian. MTS and Security Guard contains 10-10 posts, he added. "It is noteworthy that the building of the Nursing College at Tijara, Alwar has been constructed by the Minority Affairs Department," he stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
2
Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

 Global
3
2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

Global
4
Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022