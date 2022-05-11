Rajasthan govt gives nod to set up nursing college at Tijara in Alwar, says CM Gehlot
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said that the state government has given its nod for the establishment of a nursing college at Tijara, Alwar. Besides, the creation of 44 posts has also been approved.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said that the state government has given its nod for the establishment of a nursing college at Tijara, Alwar. Besides, the creation of 44 posts has also been approved. "With a view to the development of Mewat region, the proposal for the establishment of a Nursing College at Tijara, Alwar and creation of total 44 posts has been approved," tweeted Gehlot.
According to the proposal, one post each for Principal, Vice-Principal and Professor, two posts for Associate Professor, three posts for Assistant Professor, eight posts for Tutor, seven posts for Executive Assistant, one post for Assistant Librarian. MTS and Security Guard contains 10-10 posts, he added. "It is noteworthy that the building of the Nursing College at Tijara, Alwar has been constructed by the Minority Affairs Department," he stated. (ANI)
