Rain lashes parts of Andhra's Kakinada amid cyclone Asani

Amid cyclone Asani, rain lashes parts of the Kakinada district in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday morning.

ANI | Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 11-05-2022 09:34 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 09:34 IST
Rain lashes parts of Andhra's Kakinada (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid cyclone Asani, rain lashes parts of the Kakinada district in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday morning. Earlier on Tuesday, Odisha Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena said that cyclone Asani is likely to reach Kakinada on the Andhra coast on Wednesday morning.

"The cyclonic storm Asani is moving from West Central Bay of Bengal towards North Andhra coast and as per estimation, the cyclone is likely to reach Kakinada of Andhra coast tomorrow morning," Jena had told ANI. While on Tuesday, a senior Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) official said that a heavy to very heavy rainfall warning has been issued along with the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh in the wake of cyclone Asani.

Telangana's Nalgonda, Suryapet, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam and Mulugu districts are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall. The officials had said that cyclone Asani has changed its direction and is going to touch the nearby Kakinada coast. After touching the Kakinada coast, it will come again to sea between Kakinada and Visakhapatnam.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall warnings have been issued along with the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh. Telangana's Nalgonda, Suryapet, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam and Mulugu districts are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall," Dr Nagaratna, Head, Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad, had told ANI. The weather office officials had earlier said that light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of Telangana due to the cyclone Asani.

"Heavy to very heavy rains warnings have been issued along with coastal Andhra Pradesh districts. Telangana is likely to have the impact of the cyclonic storm in adjoining districts. Nalgonda, Suryapet, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam and Mulugu are likely to receive light to moderate rains. At times heavy rains are expected," Nagaratna had said. The officials had said that the southern districts of Telangana are likely to receive light to moderate rains. They had said that Hyderabad is likely to experience light rains in the next 24 hours and cloudy conditions would persist for the next 48 hours. (ANI)

