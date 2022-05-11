Delhi court reserves order on plea seeking enhancement of security to Bagga, release of his mobile phones

Delhi's Dwarka court on Tuesday reserved order on the applications seeking the release of the mobile phones of BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and his father, and enhancement of security for his family. Metropolitan magistrate Nitika Kapoor reserved the order for May 17 on the applications moved on behalf of Bagga.

The Court asked the Delhi Police whether the mobile phones have been recovered or not. The police will file its reply on the applications. Advocate Sanket Gupta submitted before the court that the mobile snatched during the incident should be released to Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and his father. These phones are required for day to day needs. Bagga's father reported to the Delhi Police alleging that on Friday some armed unknown persons had kidnapped his son during which the phones were snatched.

Advocate Gupta also raised the security issue before the court so it may direct the Delhi Police to provide security to Bagga and his family. The court said the order will be passed on the relief sought on the next date. The statement of Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga could not be recorded on Monday before the court as he was out of Delhi.

"Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga is still out of Delhi. He will be in Delhi in a day or two. He will definitely record his statement. The Police will move an application for recording of his statement when he will be in Delhi," Advocate Gupta said. The court asked them to file a proper application on both the reliefs sought by the Counsel for the victim Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga.

Advocate Sanket Gupta and YP Singh had moved applications on behalf of Tejinder Pal Singh Bagga. The Delhi Police had produced Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga before the Duty Magistrate's residence Friday midnight. Earlier, the police had obtained a search warrant. The police had apprised the court that the location of Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was traced at Thaneshwar in Kurukshetra, Haryana.

On Friday morning, Bagga was arrested by the team of Punjab Police pursuant to an FIR against him in Punjab. Later on, the incident was reported to Delhi Police by the father of Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga alleging that some armed unknown persons had kidnapped his son. On his complaint, a case of kidnapping and other sections was lodged at Janakpuri Police station, New Delhi. After registration of the FIR, Bagga and the Punjab Police team were stopped in Kurukshetra by Haryana Police. Earlier this month, the Punjab Police registered a case against Bagga on charges of making provocative statements, promoting religious enmity, and criminal intimidation for targeting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal over his comments on 'The Kashmir Files'. (ANI)

