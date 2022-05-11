Left Menu

Fire breaks out in Patna's Visvesvaraya Bhavan, doused

A fire that broke out in Visvesvaraya Bhavan in Bihar's Patna has been doused, said an official in the fire department on Wednesday.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 11-05-2022 10:05 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 09:51 IST
Visual from the spot (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A fire that broke out in Visvesvaraya Bhavan in Bihar's Patna has been doused, said an official in the fire department on Wednesday. Earlier today, a fire broke out on the third floor of the building, following which fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

No casualty has been reported so far in the incident. "The fire is under control and has been completely doused. It broke out on the third floor of the building. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained," said the official.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

