Fire breaks out in Patna's Visvesvaraya Bhavan, doused

A fire that broke out in Visvesvaraya Bhavan in Bihar's Patna has been doused, said an official in the fire department on Wednesday. Earlier today, a fire broke out on the third floor of the building, following which fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

No casualty has been reported so far in the incident. "The fire is under control and has been completely doused. It broke out on the third floor of the building. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained," said the official.

