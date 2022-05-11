Up to 150 new homes to be built for whānau through new partnership

Up to 150 new homes will be built for whānau who need them most thanks to a new partnership between the Government and Toitū Tairāwhiti, Minister of Housing Hon Dr Megan Woods and Associate Minister of Housing (Māori Housing) Peeni Henare have announced.

Minister Henare and Toitū Tairāwhiti gathered in Wellington this morning to sign the partnership, which follows one with Ka Uruora signed last month to deliver up to 172 new homes.

"The housing crisis was decades in the making, and we are turning it around through housing policy reforms, and the largest Government investment since the 1970s. Our programme is working to get a lot more new housing built, and is also stimulating regional economies and our construction sector to help them recover from the impacts of COVID-19," Megan Woods said.

"Our commitment to working with partners like Toitū Tairāwhiti on the critical issue of improving housing for Māori is stronger than ever. It has to be, because while housing remains a challenge for many communities in Aotearoa New Zealand, it is particularly so for whānau Māori.

"That's why, in last year's Budget, this Government committed $730 million to Māori housing supply and infrastructure, a record investment in Māori housing.

"Today's announcement is yet another example of the Government working alongside Iwi and Māori to advance housing projects in a way that responds to different whānau needs, prevents homelessness, and improves Māori housing security," Megan Woods said.

"I am committed to ensuring the Government works in partnership with Māori, taking a by Māori for Māori approach. We know we cannot take a one-size-fits-all view, and we will continue to work constructively with Iwi and Māori get more homes built," Peeni Henare said.

"Through this innovative partnership, $55 million of investment from the Whai Kāinga Whai Oranga fund has been approved to enable Toitū Tairāwhiti to deliver up to 150 new homes. It will enable whānau to get into homes quickly while reconnecting with their whenua."

Toitū Tairāwhiti were identified through the National Iwi Chairs Forum last year as an iwi ready to partner with the Government to deliver Māori housing in their rohe.

They have already built 51 new homes for whānau in the Eastern Bay of Plenty / Tairāwhiti region. This investment will help them to build 150 more.

"Toitū Tairāhwiti's proposal will be progressed with key partnerships including – Built Smart homes (to provide a large percentage of offsite manufactured houses), Kāinga Ora (through relocatable houses being provided), local building providers and local construction/infrastructure providers," Peeni Henare said.

"Today is about celebrating this milestone investment and the formation of a partnership we have galvanised, founded in shared priorities and values.

"This announcement sees us delivering on the promises we made in MAIHI Ka Ora, our National Māori Housing strategy, and Whai Kāinga Whai Oranga. As a Government, we have promised partnership, investment and, above all, action. Today marks another vital step on the journey to delivering a better Māori housing future for our whānau," Peeni Henare said.

