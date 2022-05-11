Flight services remain disrupted in Visakhapatnam, Chennai due to 'Cyclone Asani'

Left Menu

Cyclone Asani continues to disrupt the flight operations in Andhra's Visakhapatnam and Tamil Nadu's Chennai as all IndiGo flights were cancelled on Wednesday morning.

ANI | Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 11-05-2022 10:42 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Cyclone Asani continues to disrupt the flight operations in Andhra's Visakhapatnam and Tamil Nadu's Chennai as all IndiGo flights were cancelled on Wednesday morning. Air Asia also cancelled one flight from Bengaluru and one from New Delhi, said Airport Director of Visakhapatnam, K Srinivasa Rao.

However, the decision about the evening flights is still awaited. "Air India is yet to decide and convey about their flight operations. SpiceJet Kolkata-Visakhapatnam-Kolkata stands cancelled, they will take a call on Hyderabad flight post 2 pm," Rao said.

While, as many as 17 domestic flights were cancelled at Chennai airport for the second day today due to the cyclone. Notably, 10 flights from Chennai to Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Mumbai and Jaipur were cancelled yesterday.

A total of 17 flights have been cancelled so far this morning, including 6 from Visakhapatnam, 4 from Hyderabad, 2 from Hyderabad, 2 from Rajahmundry and 1 each from Bangalore, Jaipur and Kolkata, as per the Chennai Airport Authority. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that the severe Cyclonic Storm 'Asani' weakened into a 'cyclonic storm' and is likely to become a depression by Thursday morning. (ANI)

