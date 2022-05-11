Left Menu

Requests for Russian gas transit via Ukraine at key route fall to zero - data

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2022 11:00 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 10:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Nominations for Russian gas transit via Ukraine at the Sokhranovka entry point for May 11 declined to zero, data from Ukraine's gas pipeline operator showed on Wednesday, following Kyiv's warning of shutting down supplies through the route.

Ukraine said on Tuesday it would suspend the flow of gas through the transit point which it said delivers almost a third of the fuel pipe from Russia to Europe through Ukraine, blaming Moscow for the move and saying it would move the flows elsewhere.

The data also showed that requests for Russian gas transit to Europe via Ukraine at the Sudzha entry point stood at almost 72 million cubic meters for Wednesday.

