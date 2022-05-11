Left Menu

Requests for Russian gas via key Ukraine transit point fall to zero, data shows

Nominations for Russian gas transit via Ukraine at the Sokhranovka entry point for May 11 fell to zero, data from Ukraine's gas pipeline operator showed on Wednesday, following Kyiv's warning of shutting down supplies through the route. Ukraine said on Tuesday it would suspend gas flows through the transit point which it said delivered almost a third of the fuel piped from Russia to Europe via Ukraine, blaming Moscow for the move and saying it would move the flows elsewhere.

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2022 11:44 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 11:37 IST
Requests for Russian gas via key Ukraine transit point fall to zero, data shows
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Nominations for Russian gas transit via Ukraine at the Sokhranovka entry point for May 11 fell to zero, data from Ukraine's gas pipeline operator showed on Wednesday, following Kyiv's warning of shutting down supplies through the route.

Ukraine said on Tuesday it would suspend gas flows through the transit point which it said delivered almost a third of the fuel pipe from Russia to Europe via Ukraine, blaming Moscow for the move and saying it would move the flows elsewhere. The gas pipeline via the Sokhranovka point runs through Ukraine's Luhansk region, part of which has been under the control of pro-Russian separatists.

Ukraine's gas pipeline operator GTSOU said it would stop shipments via the route from Wednesday, declaring "force majeure", a clause invoked when a business is hit by something beyond its control. But Gazprom, the Kremlin-controlled firm which has a monopoly on Russian gas exports by pipeline, said it was "technologically impossible" to shift all volumes to the Sudzha interconnection point further west, as GTSOU proposed.

The data showed requests for Russian gas transit to Europe via Ukraine at the Sudzha entry point stood at almost 72 million cubic meters for Wednesday. On Tuesday, total Russian gas flows via Ukraine to Europe were at 95.8 million cubic meters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
2
Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

 Global
3
Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

 United States
4
2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022