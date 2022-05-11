Left Menu

Qatar's emir to travel to Tehran on Thursday - IRNA

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 11-05-2022 11:44 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 11:41 IST
Qatar's emir to travel to Tehran on Thursday - IRNA
Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani Image Credit: President of Russia
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Qatar's emir will travel to Tehran on Thursday, Iran's official IRNA news agency reported.

Reuters reported on Sunday that Qatar's emir was due to travel to Iran and later Germany, Britain, and other European states to discuss efforts to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear deal and energy security in Europe.

"Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani will travel to Iran tomorrow to follow up on recent agreements and expand bilateral ties, notably cooperation on the holding of the 2022 Football World Cup," IRNA said on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
2
Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

 Global
3
Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

 United States
4
2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022