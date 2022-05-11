Qatar's emir to travel to Tehran on Thursday - IRNA

Qatar's emir will travel to Tehran on Thursday, Iran's official IRNA news agency reported.

Reuters reported on Sunday that Qatar's emir was due to travel to Iran and later Germany, Britain, and other European states to discuss efforts to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear deal and energy security in Europe.

"Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani will travel to Iran tomorrow to follow up on recent agreements and expand bilateral ties, notably cooperation on the holding of the 2022 Football World Cup," IRNA said on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)