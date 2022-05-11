German gas supply currently still secure - ministry
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 11-05-2022 13:18 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 13:14 IST
Germany's gas supply is currently still secure, the economy ministry said, after flows of Russian gas to Europe through a key transit point in Ukraine dried.
"We are monitoring the situation closely. The gas crisis team and the pipeline network operators are also monitoring the situation," it said.
"Supply in Germany is currently still secure," it added.
