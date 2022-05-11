Moldova's gas supplies unaffected by Ukraine decision on gas transit - Moldovagaz
"Everything is good. Ukraine said on Tuesday it would suspend gas flows through the Sokhranivka transit point, which it said delivered almost a third of the fuel piped from Russia to Europe via Ukraine, blaming Moscow and saying it would move the flows elsewhere.
Moldova's national gas operator, Moldovagaz, said on Wednesday the country bordering Ukraine was not affected by Kyiv's decision to suspend gas transit from Russia along an important route. "Everything is good. We have not received any warnings from our supplier, (Russian state gas exporter) Gazprom, about a possible cessation of gas supply," a spokesperson for Moldovagaz said.
She said Moldova was currently receiving sufficient gas supplies. Ukraine said on Tuesday it would suspend gas flows through the Sokhranivka transit point, which it said delivered almost a third of the fuel pipe from Russia to Europe via Ukraine, blaming Moscow and saying it would move the flows elsewhere.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-Russia warns 'serious' nuclear war risks should not be underestimated
Four die, nine wounded from Russia's shelling of Kharkiv - governor
WRAPUP 2-Russia warns 'serious' nuclear war risks should not be underestimated
Russia's Lavrov: Do not underestimate threat of nuclear war
EXCLUSIVE-Russia and India in talks to restart coking coal supplies -sources