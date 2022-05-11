Left Menu

Moldova's gas supplies unaffected by Ukraine decision on gas transit - Moldovagaz

"Everything is good. Ukraine said on Tuesday it would suspend gas flows through the Sokhranivka transit point, which it said delivered almost a third of the fuel piped from Russia to Europe via Ukraine, blaming Moscow and saying it would move the flows elsewhere.

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2022 14:12 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 14:09 IST
Moldova's gas supplies unaffected by Ukraine decision on gas transit - Moldovagaz
Moldovagaz Image Credit: Wikipedia

Moldova's national gas operator, Moldovagaz, said on Wednesday the country bordering Ukraine was not affected by Kyiv's decision to suspend gas transit from Russia along an important route. "Everything is good. We have not received any warnings from our supplier, (Russian state gas exporter) Gazprom, about a possible cessation of gas supply," a spokesperson for Moldovagaz said.

She said Moldova was currently receiving sufficient gas supplies. Ukraine said on Tuesday it would suspend gas flows through the Sokhranivka transit point, which it said delivered almost a third of the fuel pipe from Russia to Europe via Ukraine, blaming Moscow and saying it would move the flows elsewhere.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
2
Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

 Global
3
Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

 United States
4
2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022