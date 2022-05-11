Moldova's gas supplies unaffected by Ukraine decision on gas transit - Moldovagaz

Moldova's national gas operator, Moldovagaz, said on Wednesday the country bordering Ukraine was not affected by Kyiv's decision to suspend gas transit from Russia along an important route. "Everything is good. We have not received any warnings from our supplier, (Russian state gas exporter) Gazprom, about a possible cessation of gas supply," a spokesperson for Moldovagaz said.

She said Moldova was currently receiving sufficient gas supplies. Ukraine said on Tuesday it would suspend gas flows through the Sokhranivka transit point, which it said delivered almost a third of the fuel pipe from Russia to Europe via Ukraine, blaming Moscow and saying it would move the flows elsewhere.

