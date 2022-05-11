Left Menu

Kremlin says it's up to people of occupied Ukraine region to decide whether to join Russia

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-05-2022 16:22 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 16:14 IST
The Kremlin said on Wednesday it was up to residents living in the Russian-occupied region of Kherson in southern Ukraine to decide whether they wanted to join Russia, but any such decision must have a clear legal basis.

Earlier, TASS news agency quoted an official in the Russian-controlled administration in Kherson as saying it planned to ask President Vladimir Putin to incorporate it into Russia.

