Cyclone Asani: Andhra administration warns people against venturing into sea

The Collector of Andhra's Krishna district, Ranjith Bhasha on Wednesday warned people not to venture into the sea while informing heavy rain is expected due to Cyclone Asani.

ANI | Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 11-05-2022 16:23 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 16:23 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Collector of Andhra's Krishna district, Ranjith Bhasha on Wednesday warned people not to venture into the sea while informing heavy rain is expected due to Cyclone Asani. "Cyclone is going to hit between Vishakapatnam and Kakinada. Heavy rains are expected. Wind speeds can go upto 80kmph. People in low-lying areas are alerted. All are advised to not go to sea. Control rooms have been set up in the collectorate, RTO offices and Mandal offices," Ranjith Bhasha, the district collector said.

Parts of the Kakinada district were lashed by rain on Wednesday morning. Cyclone Asani continues to disrupt the flight operations in Andhra's Visakhapatnam and Tamil Nadu's Chennai as all IndiGo flights were cancelled on Wednesday morning. Air Asia also cancelled one flight from Bengaluru and one from New Delhi, said Airport Director of Visakhapatnam, K Srinivasa Rao.

While, as many as 17 domestic flights were cancelled at Chennai airport for the second day today due to the cyclone. A total of 17 flights have been cancelled so far this morning, including 6 from Visakhapatnam, 4 from Hyderabad, 2 from Hyderabad, 2 from Rajahmundry and 1 each from Bangalore, Jaipur and Kolkata, as per the Chennai Airport Authority. (ANI)

