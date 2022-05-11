DPIIT invites applications for empanelment of valuer for salt land

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade is proposing to sell surplus land under the Salt Commissioner's Organization (SCO) and has invited applications from experts to be empanelled as valuer.

About 60,000 acres of salt land is available in various states. SCO comes under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

The DPIIT has been receiving requests from ministries/ departments, state governments, central and public sector enterprises for transfer of land owned by the Government of India through the Office of the Salt Commissioner, at places other than Mumbai and its suburbs for public purposes.

Land declared surplus to the requirement of SCO would be considered for transfer for public purposes in accordance with rules of the General Financial Rules under intimation to the Ministry of Urban Development, the DPIIT said in an advertisement.

''In respect of cases other than central government ministries/departments, market value will be charged for the land...,'' it said.

For the purpose of evaluating the market value on SCO land, the empanelment of valuers is being considered by the department.

''Applications are invited for the empanelment of valuer in SCO...for a period of five years,'' it added.

The valuer, it said, should currently be a government approved /registered valuer and he/she should be in the business of immovable property / land valuation continuously at least for the last 5 years.

Scope of work include preparation of detailed report for valuation of the salt pan lands situated in the Coastal areas of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, of SCO.

''As on the date of acceptance of this assignment, the valuer shall confirm that his firm is not engaged in any assignment whatsoever with any party which is in conflict with the purpose of the said assignment and in any manner affects the independence of its duties under the said assignment,'' it said.

The interested persons can apply to Salt Commissioner, Jaipur by May 15.

The Salt Commissioner's office, headquartered in Jaipur, is under administrative control of the DPIIT. The functions include promotion of technological development, custody and superintendence of departmental salt lands and other assets.

