Ukraine meeting its fuel needs, will build up supplies to prevent future shortfall

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 11-05-2022 16:33 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 16:30 IST
Ukraine is importing enough fuel and petrol to meet its needs during the war with Russia, the deputy head of the Ukrainian president's office said on Wednesday.

Rostyslav Shurma also told a televised briefing that Ukraine would build up its fuel reserves to prevent any shortfall in the coming months.

