Underground electricity cables, periodic inspection among suggestions to curb fire in JJ clusters

Supplying power through underground cables, preventing business activities and periodic inspection are among the suggestions by the Delhi fire service to curb the incidence of blaze in Jhuggi-Jhopri (JJ) clusters that reported over 100 fire incidents each year since 2018.

According to Delhi fire service data accessed by PTI, 637 incidents of fire have been reported in JJ clusters of the city between January 1, 2018, and April 30, 2022. In 2018, 152 incidents of fire were reported in JJ clusters of Delhi, 157 in 2019, 130 in 2020, 145 in 2015 and 53 this year till April.

Official data show that Delhi has 860 slum clusters. An analysis of the fire incidents in such areas reveals that highly combustible materials are used for building the shanties which produce toxic gas when ablaze, the fire department said.

Since these shanties are built side by side and one against the other in a row, the service lanes are hardly a meter wide, one of the many factors for a delay in starting firefighting operations in such areas.

Also, rags, chemicals and plastic waste in huge quantities are stored unsystematically which gets strewn all over the place causing fire to spread rapidly in these JJ clusters, according to the fire department.

Wind also plays havoc in such a situation, a senior fire officer said.

''It has also been observed that as soon as fire units reach a spot, they face a hostile crowd, which at time pelt stones, manhandle officials and damage equipment,'' the officer said.

The Delhi Fire Service said it has come up with suggestions which could help minimise the number of calls reporting fire from JJ clusters. These include providing a facility for the movement of fire-fighting equipment within the JJ cluster, supplying electricity through underground cables, regulating electrical installations to avoid the loose connection and preventing business activities in those areas.

''Using non-combustible material instead of PVC or plastic for building shanties and periodic inspection by the slum wing of the municipal corporations can curb the fire incidents,'' said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service. Adoption of a JJ cluster by an NGO or voluntary organization, and developing a central system to collect PVC or plastic and other combustible materials for ragpickers and dispose of them will also be helpful, the fire official said. ''Setting up in-house watch-and-ward parties with the help of local police and providing first-aid and fire-fighting equipment and conducting public awareness programmes will help in preventing fire,'' Garg added.

