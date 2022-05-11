Left Menu

Drug found inside woman passenger's body at Coimbatore airport

As many as 81 capsules of drugs were recovered from the body of a woman passenger who had arrived at Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore Airport from Sharjah, Air Intelligence Unit said on Wednesday.

ANI | Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 11-05-2022 16:36 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 16:36 IST
Recovered drug capsules . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The woman had swallowed the drug capsules, which upon testing, were found to be Methamphetamine drugs.

"Officers intercepted a woman passenger who had arrived in Coimbatore from Sharjah on 6th May and recovered 81 capsules from her body. The woman had swallowed the capsules, which upon testing were found to be Methamphetamine drugs," Air Intelligence Unit, Coimbatore said. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

