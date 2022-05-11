Left Menu

Maha: Over 18,000 cases settled by Lok Adalat in Raigad

PTI | Alibaug | Updated: 11-05-2022 16:49 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 16:49 IST
Over 18,000 cases were settled and more than Rs 9.91 crore were collected as compromise amount during a Lok Adalat held in Maharashtra's Raigad district, an official said on Wednesday.

As many as 80,290 cases were kept for hearing in Lok Adalat and of these, 18,665 matters were settled amicably here on May 8, an official release said.

At least 43 Lok Adalat sections were established at courts in Raigad district, and applicants were allowed to participate through video conferencing, it was stated.

