Flows of Russian gas to Europe through a transit point into Ukraine dried up on Wednesday, while Kyiv reported battlefield gains over invading Russian forces that could signal a shift in the war's momentum. ENERGY FLOWS

* Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine fell by a quarter on Wednesday after Kyiv halted use of the Sokhranovka transit route, blaming interference by Russian forces, the first time gas exports via Ukraine have been disrupted since the war began. * Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia remained committed to its gas supply deals, but that the country also had buyers for its energy resources outside of Western countries.

FIGHTING * Russian forces are trying to stop Ukrainian troops moving further towards the border in the Kharkiv region and trying to fully capture the town of Rubizhne, Ukraine's general staff said.

* Ukrainian troops recaptured four settlements north of Kharkiv in recent days, a spokesperson for the main Ukrainian force there said. DIPLOMACY AND SANCTIONS

* The Russian-occupied region of Kherson in Ukraine plans to ask President Vladimir Putin to incorporate it into Russia, TASS news agency said, citing an official from the Russian-controlled administration there. * The new leader of the Georgian breakaway region of South Ossetia said it would wait for a signal from Moscow before holding a referendum on joining Russia.

* Sweden's ruling Social Democrats called a parliamentary debate over NATO for Monday as the country readies for what is expected to be a decision to join the alliance, abandoning decades of military non-alignment. * Russian shipments via pipelines should be exempted from planned EU oil sanctions against Moscow that, in their current form, would destroy Hungary's economy, its Foreign Minister said.

QUOTES "This war will not last forever. There will be a time when peace negotiations will take place. I do not see that in the immediate future. But I can say one thing. We will never give up," U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

