Chandigarh, Assam, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan record dominant wins
11-05-2022
Chandigarh, Assam, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan recorded dominating wins on day six of the 12th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship, here on Wednesday.
Chandigarh defeated Bihar 6-2 in a Pool A game, while Assam handed an 8-0 thrashing to Bengal 8-0 in Pool B fixture. In the Pool C proceedings, Chhattisgarh put up a dominant display to hammer Tripura 7-1. In the fourth game of the day, Rajasthan downed Uttarakhand 3-1 in a Pool D match.
