Chandigarh, Assam, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan record dominant wins

Chandigarh, Assam, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan recorded dominating wins on day six of the 12th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship, here on Wednesday.Chandigarh defeated Bihar 6-2 in a Pool A game, while Assam handed an 8-0 thrashing to Bengal 8-0 in Pool B fixture.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 11-05-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 18:35 IST
Chandigarh defeated Bihar 6-2 in a Pool A game, while Assam handed an 8-0 thrashing to Bengal 8-0 in Pool B fixture.

Chandigarh defeated Bihar 6-2 in a Pool A game, while Assam handed an 8-0 thrashing to Bengal 8-0 in Pool B fixture. In the Pool C proceedings, Chhattisgarh put up a dominant display to hammer Tripura 7-1. In the fourth game of the day, Rajasthan downed Uttarakhand 3-1 in a Pool D match.

