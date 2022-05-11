Left Menu

Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Bandipora

One terrorist was killed in an encounter that broke out on Wednesday between security forces and terrorists in the Salinder forest area of Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district.

ANI | Bandipora (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 11-05-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 18:54 IST
Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Bandipora
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One terrorist was killed in an encounter that broke out on Wednesday between security forces and terrorists in the Salinder forest area of Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district. As many as three magazines and one AK rifle was recovered in the encounter, the police said.

"BandiporaEncounterUpdate: 1 terrorist killed. 1 AK rifle, 3 magazines recovered. The killed terrorist was a part of the newly infiltrated terror group. Search for other 2 terrorists is in progress: IGP Kashmir," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. More details are awaited.

Earlier on Tuesday, four hybrid terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit TRF-Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were arrested in the Bemina area of Srinagar. Besides, two terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT were arrested in Awantipora. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition have been recovered from their possession. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
2
Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

 United States
3
Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

 Global
4
2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022