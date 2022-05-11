Left Menu

Chemically ripened mangoes, sweet lime seized, destroyed in Coimbatore

The seized fruits that were worth Rs 8.1 lakh were destroyed, they said.Six teams of the officials conducted the raids in and around the city and made the seizure. In total, 42 shops and four markets were raided, the officials said adding that they have issued notices to 12 shopkeepers.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-05-2022 19:32 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 19:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Food Security officials on Wednesday said they have seized 12 tonnes of mangoes and two tonnes of sweet lime, all believed to be chemically ripened. The seized fruits that were worth Rs 8.1 lakh were destroyed, they said.

Six teams of the officials conducted the raids in and around the city and made the seizure. In total, 42 shops and four markets were raided, the officials said adding that they have issued notices to 12 shopkeepers.

