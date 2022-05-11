Brief power cut post Maharashtra cabinet meeting

At a time when several areas in Maharashtra are reeling under load-shedding lasting for hours, ministers attending the state cabinet meeting at Mantralaya in Mumbai experienced a brief power cut shortly after the meet during which Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray couldn't connect virtually. An official said the power disruption lasted for three to four minutes at the state secretariat in south Mumbai. The increased demand for electricity due to scorching summer heat, mismatch in demand and supply, and coal shortage had forced the state government to effect load-shedding in several areas. Recently on Monday night, Mumbai experienced a power outage amid a severe shortage of electricity.

The city suffered outages in February this year and multiple times over the last month ever since the state government admitted to a shortfall of about 3,000 MW.

