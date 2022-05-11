Tomar discusses agri issues with experts at Israeli institute

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar interacted with experts at Agricultural Research Organization (ARO), Volcani institute in Israel and discussed various issues related to technological advancements in agriculture in the Indian context.

According to an official statement, the Indian delegation led by the minister visited Agricultural Research Organization (ARO), Volcani Institute of Israeli Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development on Tuesday.

The issues of deliberations included crop cultivation in protected environments, freshwater fish farming, advanced plant protection techniques, precision agriculture, remote sensing and post harvest science and technology, the statement issued on Wednesday said.

The ARO, Volcani Institute along with its six institutes working under the Israeli Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development are responsible for academic and basic research in Plant Sciences, Animal Science, Plant Protection, Soil, Water and Environmental Sciences, Agricultural Engineering, and Post Harvest and Food Sciences.

Israel's Gene Bank for Agricultural Crops is also located in the ARO Volcani Center campus.

ARO focuses in particular on arid zone agriculture, enabling Israel -- a country short of all the resources required for agriculture -- to achieve among the highest levels of agricultural output in the world.

The institute maintains close relations with the various international, regional and national institutes involved in the promotion of good agricultural practices and in particular with the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

Nearly 60 post-doctoral fellows from India are undertaking research activities in various institutes of ARO Volcani Centre. The fellowships are normally for the period from three months up to two years.

The Indian delegation interacted with the Indian post-doctoral fellows and resource persons of ARO Volcani Centre on various issues related to modern agricultural technologies.

