Left Menu

Ensure 3-6 % organic content in agri soil, says Isha founder

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-05-2022 20:08 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 20:08 IST
Ensure 3-6 % organic content in agri soil, says Isha founder
  • Country:
  • India

Founder of Isha Foundation Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev stressed the need to develop superior quality foodgrains grown from soil having 3-6 per cent organic content-level, and said ensuring a minimum of 3-6 per cent of such content in agriculture soil would make the soil vibrantly living and sustainably thriving.

Addressing representatives from 197 nations at the 15th session of the Conference of Parties (COP15) to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) at Abidjan in Ivory Coast, he said the overarching objective of ensuring a minimum 3-6 per cent organic content for agricultural soil can be achieved with a pragmatic three-pronged strategy of inspiration, incentives, and appropriate disincentives.

''We need to develop a mark of superior quality for food grown from soils that have the target 3-6 per cent organic content-level. We should also clearly articulate the various health, nutritional, and preventive health benefits of consuming such foods,'' a release quoting him said. Such an initiative would make the people more healthy, productive and more resilient, the Sadhguru who is currently on a 100-day, 30,000-km lone motorcycle journey for soil, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
2
Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

 United States
3
Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

 Global
4
2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022