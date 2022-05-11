Ukraine gas chiefs blame Russia for reduction in Russian gas flows to Europe
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-05-2022 20:42 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 20:41 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Ukraine's top gas officials said Russia was fully responsible for the reduction in Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine on Wednesday.
The head of the state gas transit operator told a news briefing that Ukraine had never been the cause of a transit stoppage and blamed the reduction in gas flows on Russian forces occupying parts of Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-Russia warns 'serious' nuclear war risks should not be underestimated
Four die, nine wounded from Russia's shelling of Kharkiv - governor
Russia's Lavrov: Do not underestimate threat of nuclear war
EXCLUSIVE-Russia and India in talks to restart coking coal supplies -sources
WRAPUP 2-Russia warns 'serious' nuclear war risks should not be underestimated