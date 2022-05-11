Russia sanctions Gazprom Germania units and owner of Polish part of Yamal-Europe pipeline
Russia has imposed sanctions against units of Gazprom Germania, in which its gas producer Gazprom ceded ownership, and also against EuRoPol GAZ SA, owner of the Polish part of the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline. The list of sanctioned entities published by the Russian government on its website on Wednesday includes 31 companies. It does not spell out the nature of the sanctions to be imposed.
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia has imposed sanctions against units of Gazprom Germania, in which its gas producer Gazprom ceded ownership, and also against EuRoPol GAZ SA, owner of the Polish part of the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline. The list of sanctioned entities published by the Russian government on its website on Wednesday includes 31 companies.
It does not spell out the nature of the sanctions to be imposed. Under a decree issued by President Vladimir Putin, no Russian entity is allowed to make deals with the entities under sanctions, or fulfil its obligations under existing deals.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vladimir Putin
- Russia
- Gazprom
- Yamal-Europe
- Polish
- Russian
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-Russia warns 'serious' nuclear war risks should not be underestimated
Four die, nine wounded from Russia's shelling of Kharkiv - governor
WRAPUP 2-Russia warns 'serious' nuclear war risks should not be underestimated
Russia's Lavrov: Do not underestimate threat of nuclear war
EXCLUSIVE-Russia and India in talks to restart coking coal supplies -sources