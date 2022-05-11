Left Menu

Four monkeys of foreign origin rescued in Jalpaiguri

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-05-2022 22:45 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 22:43 IST
Four monkeys of foreign origin rescued in Jalpaiguri
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Four monkeys, suspected to have been smuggled from Indonesia, were rescued in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, officials said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the monkeys, valued at Rs 1.10 crore, were seized from a Siliguri-bound bus in Moynaguri, the Customs said.

The bus was coming from Assam, it added.

The monkeys, which were rescued on May 9, are at present being treated at the Bengal Safari zoo in Salugara in Siliguri, Chief Wildlife Warden Debal Roy told PTI.

The four primates were in extreme dehydrated condition but are now stable and under the care of a team of vets, he said.

''Unfortunately, those trafficking the animals could not be apprehended,'' he said.

Roy said the forest department was working in close coordination with the Customs and police to prevent trafficking of wildlife through the Assam-north Bengal corridor.

It is yet to be decided whether the monkeys will be kept in a zoo or released in the wild after treatment, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
2
Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

 United States
3
Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

 Global
4
2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022