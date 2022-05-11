Left Menu

Fire breaks out at chemical factory in MP's Dhar, one injured

A massive fire broke out in a chemical factory in Pithampur in Dhar district on Wednesday.

ANI | Dhar (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 11-05-2022 23:07 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 23:07 IST
Visuals from factory in Pithampur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A massive fire broke out in a chemical factory in Pithampur in Dhar district on Wednesday. The fire erupted in sector 2 of Pithampur Industrial Area. Several fire tenders and local police rushed to the spot. One person was injured in the incident and shifted to Indore for treatment.

"The fire broke out in sector 2. Fire tenders reached the spot to douse the fire. One person was injured and was sent to Indore for further treatment," an official said The investigation is underway. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

