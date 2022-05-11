U.N. receives $33 mln to address threat of tanker oil spill in Red Sea

The United Nations said on Wednesday it had received $33 million in pledges to address the danger of an oil spill from the Safer tanker moored off Yemen's coast.

That brings the amount available for the operation to offload the decaying tanker to $40 million, including previously committed funds for the plan that requires $144 million, according to a statement from the United Nations.

