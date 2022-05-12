Left Menu

UK to provide more support to help households on energy bills, FT reports

Finance minister Rishi Sunak is looking to make an announcement in August around the time when the energy regulator prepares the next price cap, the newspaper said. The Bank of England last week forecast that inflation in Britain will peak at more than 10% and warned the economy is at risk of recession, adding to pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his government to expand cost-of-living support measures.

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-05-2022 01:07 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 01:07 IST
UK to provide more support to help households on energy bills, FT reports
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's government is preparing to announce a new support package to help shield households from a further jump in energy bills later this year, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday. Finance minister Rishi Sunak is looking to make an announcement in August around the time when the energy regulator prepares the next price cap, the newspaper said.

The Bank of England last week forecast that inflation in Britain will peak at more than 10% and warned the economy is at risk of recession, adding to pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his government to expand cost-of-living support measures. Sunak has said he wants to wait to see how much further regulated energy prices rise at their next scheduled review in October before deciding what kind of extra support is needed.

The finance ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Texas doctor calls U.S. COVID deaths nearing 1 million 'mindblowing'; Half of Shanghai achieves 'zero COVID'; city presses on with 'unsustainable' fight and more

Health News Roundup: Texas doctor calls U.S. COVID deaths nearing 1 million ...

 Global
3
Arizona plans to execute 1st prisoner in nearly 8 years

Arizona plans to execute 1st prisoner in nearly 8 years

 United States
4
Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Korea

Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Ko...

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022