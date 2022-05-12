VHP to hold meeting in Haridwar on June 11, 12

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-affiliated Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) will hold a meeting in Haridwar on June 11 and 12 to discuss its agenda for the next year and deliberate upon ongoing issues across the country including Hanuman Chalisa and loudspeaker controversy, Uniform Civil Code, etc. More than 300 saints and other VHP leaders across the country will participate in the meeting.

"All the officials will discuss the agenda for next year. The VHP will now include Kashi and Mathura in its agenda," Ashok Tiwari, the convener of the Margdarshak Mandal told ANI. "An important decision could be taken on the Krishna Janmabhoomi and Kashi Vishwanath temple in the meeting of the guide board," said sources.

"The nationwide movement and strategy can also be decided in this meeting on Civil Uniform Code and Population Control Act," added sources. (ANI)

