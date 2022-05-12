Left Menu

MP cop kills 6-yr-old boy for asking for money to buy food

A six-year-old boy was allegedly killed by a policeman for repeatedly asking him for money to buy food during the Rath Yatra in the Datia district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

ANI | Datia (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 12-05-2022 09:23 IST
Datia SP Aman Singh Rathore (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A six-year-old boy was allegedly killed by a policeman for repeatedly asking him for money to buy food during the Rath Yatra in the Datia district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Wednesday. The Police Constable, Ravi Sharma allegedly strangulated the boy in Datia where he was sent on assignment, put his body in the car's boot and drove back to Gwalior before dumping his body at an abandoned spot.

"The boy repeatedly asked Ravi Sharma (Police Constable) for some money to buy food, but the cop refused to give money and drove the boy away. But the boy came again and asked for money. The policeman in a fit of rage strangled the minor to death," Aman Singh Rathore, Datia Superintendent of Police told ANI. The accused told the police that he was suffering from depression and got annoyed when the boy continuously demanded money from him.

"During the investigation, we found CCTV footage in which Ravi Sharma's car was spotted passing by the crime scene. Sharma said he was sent on duty during the Rath Yatra in Datia. He returned to Gwalior with two other police constables in his car," he added. Rathore has written to the state police headquarters asking for the accused cop to be dismissed from service with immediate effect. (ANI)

