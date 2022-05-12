UP: Canteen at Moradabad Railway Station catches fire

A massive fire broke out at platform number 5 of the Moradabad Railway Station during the early hours on Thursday. According to the police, the fire broke out at 2.30 AM at a canteen on platform 5, due to which people started running in all directions. Meanwhile, a train headed for Bareilly also reached the station and stopped after seeing the fire, creating panic among the train passengers as well, after which the fire department was informed.

Upon receiving the information about the fire, a wicket's car arrived and doused it off. According to Mukesh Kumar, the Chief Fire Officer (CFO) of the Fire department, as soon as the information was recieved at 2.30 AM, an immediate wicket of fire brigades was sent to the railway station to douse it off. "After a few hours, the fire was doused off," he said.

However, no casualties have been reported, and certain loose wires were suspected to have caused the fire. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)